Nat-Gas Prices Slip on Increased US Supplies

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Tuesday closed down by -0.027 (-0.92%).

Nov nat-gas prices Tuesday posted moderate losses on signs of larger US gas supplies. The Matterhorn Express Pipeline began operations in Texas with a design capacity of 2.5 bcf per day. The pipeline will move nat-gas over 580 miles from the Waha hub in West Texas to the Houston area, increasing domestic supplies and boosting gas supplies to gas export plants on the Gulf Coast.

Nat-gas prices Monday rallied to a 3-1/2 month high on forecasts for warmer US weather that will boost demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. The Commodity Weather Group said Monday that forecasts shifted warmer for the center of the country from October 5-9.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 100.9 bcf/day (+1.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 73.4 bcf/day (+12.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.2 bcf/day (unchanged w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 21 rose +9.23% y/y to 83,729 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 21 rose +1.66% y/y to 4,149,047 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 20 rose +47 bcf, below expectations of +52 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +88 bcf. As of September 20, nat-gas inventories were up +4.0% y/y and were +7.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 94% full as of September 29, above the 5-year seasonal average of 90% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 27 rose by +3 rigs to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

