Nat-Gas Prices Slip as Above-Normal US Autumn Temps Curb Heating Demand

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ24) on Tuesday closed lower by -0.014 (-0.48%)

Dec nat-gas prices Tuesday fell back from a 6-week nearest-futures high and closed slightly lower. This fall, above-normal temperatures in the US have curtailed heating demand for nat-gas and allowed gas inventories to build, bearish factors for nat-gas prices. Nat-gas Tuesday initially moved higher after the Commodity Weather Group said forecasts had shifted colder for the central part of the US from November 22-26, which should boost heating demand for nat-gas. Nat-has prices also had carryover support Tuesday from a rally in European nat-gas prices to an 11-1/2 month high.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 98.7 bcf/day (-7.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 77.6 bcf/day (-6.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 13.4 bcf/day (+3.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended November 2 rose +1.24% y/y to 73,690 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 2 rose +1.56% y/y to 4,161,739 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 1 rose +69 bcf, above expectations of +68 bcf and well above the 5-year average build for this time of year of +32 bcf. As of November 1, nat-gas inventories were up +4.2% y/y and were +5.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 93% full as of November 10, slightly above the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending November 8 was unchanged at 102 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

