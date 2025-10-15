Nat-Gas Prices Slide on a Bearish US Weather Outlook

November Nymex natural gas (NGX25) on Tuesday closed down by -0.090 (-2.89%).

Nov nat-gas prices tumbled to a 3-week low on Tuesday and settled sharply lower. Prices are under pressure as forecasts for mild US weather through late October are expected to limit heating demand for nat-gas. On Tuesday, the Commodity Weather Group reported that above-normal temperatures are expected across most of the eastern half of the US for October 19-23.

Higher US nat-gas production is also a bearish factor for prices. Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Tuesday was 106.7 bcf/day (+3.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Tuesday was 66.4 bcf/day (-7.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Tuesday were 16.2 bcf/day (+7.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 4 rose +2.91% y/y to 80,972 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 4 rose +2.89% y/y to 4,274,208 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 3 rose +80 bcf, above the market consensus of +77 bcf but below the 5-year weekly average of +94 bcf. As of October 3, nat-gas inventories were up +0.3% y/y, and were +4.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of October 12, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 91% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 10 rose by +2 to 120 rigs, slightly below the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

