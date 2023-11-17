Nat-Gas Prices Sink on Ample Supplies and a Mixed Weather Forecast

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ23) on Friday closed down -0.102 (-3.33%).

Nat-gas prices Friday dropped to a 3-1/2 week low and closed sharply lower for the second day on negative carryover from Thursday when the EIA reported weekly EIA nat-gas inventories rose more than expected.

A mixed weather outlook was also negative for nat-gas prices. The Commodity Weather Group said below-normal temperatures are expected to spread throughout the eastern two-thirds of North America from Nov 22-26, although the West is likely to be above-normal.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 103.3 bcf/day (+4.3% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 73.0 bcf/day (-27% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Friday were 14.7 bcf/day (+2.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 99% full as of November 13, above the 5-year seasonal average of 89% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of November 10 were +5.6% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended November 11 rose +0.5% y/y to 71,033 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 11 fell -0.4% y/y to 4,098,249 GWh.

The EIA reported Thursday that nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 10 showed an increase of +60 bcf, above the consensus of +42 bcf and well above the 5-year average of +20 bcf. As of November 10, nat-gas inventories were up +5.2% y/y and were +5.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended November 17 fell -4 rigs to 114 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More Natural Gas News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.