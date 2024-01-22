Nat-Gas Prices Sink as Forecasts for U.S. Temperatures Shift Warmer

February Nymex natural gas (NGG24) on Friday closed -0.100 (-3.97%).

Nat-gas prices on Monday fell for the fifth consecutive session and posted a 1-month low. Updated weather forecasts calling for warmer temperatures for most of the U.S. for the start of February are weighing on nat-gas prices. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said Monday that above-normal temperatures are expected for most of the eastern half of the U.S. from Feb 1-5, curbing heating demand for nat-gas.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 100.8 bcf/day (+0.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 111.7 bcf/day (+11.4% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Monday were 13.4 bcf/day (+33.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended January 13 rose +6.4% y/y to 82,435 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 13 fell -1.0% y/y to 4,087,720 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 12 fell -154 bcf, a smaller draw than expectations of -165 bcf, although above the 5-year average draw of -126 bcf. As of January 12, nat-gas inventories were up +12.8% y/y and were +11.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 79% full as of January 15, above the 5-year seasonal average of 67% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 19 rose +3 rigs to 120 rigs, just above the 2-year low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

