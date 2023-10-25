Nat-Gas Prices Settle Higher on Forecasts for Colder U.S. Temps Next Week

November Nymex natural gas (NGX23) on Wednesday closed +0.039 (+1.31%).

Nat-gas prices on Wednesday posted moderate gains on expectations for colder-than-normal temperatures to envelope most of the U.S. next week, boosting heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said several rounds of polar cold will expand across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. from Oct 30 to Nov 3.

Nat-gas prices have support from concern about global supplies after Chevron shut down a nat-gas production field in Israel because of safety concerns tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict. As a result of the drop in fuel flows, Egypt said it is re-examining plans to export LNG to Europe.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 100.9 bcf/day (+1.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 66.1 bcf/day, -2.7% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 13.7 bcf/day or -3.2% w/w.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 99% full as of October 23, above the 5-year seasonal average of 90% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of October 13 were +5.1% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended October 21 fell -1.0% y/y to 69,105 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 21 fell -0.6% y/y to 4,091,935 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to climb by +81 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +97 bcf for the week ended October 13 was bearish for nat-gas prices since it was above expectations of +83 bcf and above the 5-year average for this time of year at +85 bcf. As of October 13, nat-gas inventories were up +8.5% y/y and were +5.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended October 20 rose by +1 to 118 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs from September 8. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have roughly doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

