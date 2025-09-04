Nat-Gas Prices See Support from Forecasts for Warmer US Weather

October Nymex natural gas (NGV25) on Thursday closed up +0.010 (+0.33%).

Oct nat-gas prices on Thursday extended the 1-week rally and nearly matched Wednesday's 4-week high on forecasts for warmer temperatures in the northern half of the US, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. On Thursday, forecaster Atmospheric G2 said forecasts shifted warmer for the middle of the country for September 9-13 and for the northern half of the country for Sep 14-18, although temperatures should moderate in the East and West for Sep 9-13.

Ramped-up US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices. On August 12, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 106.44 bcf/day from July's estimate of 105.9 bcf/day. The EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US nat-gas production by +0.7% to 106.09 from July's 105.4 bcf/day forecast. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 107.1 bcf/day (+4.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 75.5 bcf/day (+1.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 15.0 bcf/day (-3.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a bearish factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Thursday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended August 30 fell -7.82% y/y to 85,603 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 30 rose +2.77% y/y to 4,263,700 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 29 rose +55 bcf, right in line with the market consensus, although above the 5-year weekly average of +36 bcf. As of August 29, nat-gas inventories were down -2.2% y/y, but were +5.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of September 1, gas storage in Europe was 78% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 85% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 29 fell by -3 to 122 rigs, just below the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

