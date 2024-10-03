Nat-Gas Prices Rise on Smaller-Than-Expected EIA Stockpile Build

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Thursday closed up by +0.084 (+2.91%).

Nov nat-gas prices Thursday settled moderately higher after weekly EIA nat-gas stockpiles rose less than expected. EIA nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 27 rose +55 bcf, below expectations of +62 bcf.

Nat-gas prices Wednesday posted a 3-1/2 month high on forecasts for warmer US weather that will boost demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Thursday that forecasts have shifted warmer across most of the US for October 8-12.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 101.2 bcf/day (-1.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 71.9 bcf/day (+4.6% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 12.4 bcf/day (-2.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 28 rose +3.29% y/y to 79,779 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 28 rose +1.56% y/y to 4,151,587 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 27 rose +55 bcf, below expectations of +62 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +98 bcf. As of September 27, nat-gas inventories were up +3.0% y/y and were +5.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 94% full as of September 30, above the 5-year seasonal average of 90% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 27 rose by +3 rigs to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

