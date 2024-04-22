Nat-Gas Prices Rise on the Prospects of Warmer US Temps

May Nymex natural gas (NGK24) on Monday closed up by +0.039 (+2.23%).

May nat gas prices Monday posted moderate gains as warm weather forecasted for the eastern half of the US for early May may boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air-conditioning usage. Maxar Technologies said Monday that the eastern half of the US will see above-normal temperatures for May 2-6. The outlook for reduced US nat-gas production also supports prices after last Friday's weekly report from Baker Hughes showed US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 19 fell to a 2-1/4 year low of 106 rigs.

Nat-gas prices collapsed earlier this year, with nearest-futures (NGJ24) posting a 3-3/4 year low on March 26 as an unusually mild winter curbed heating consumption for nat-gas and pushed inventories well above average. As of April 12, US nat-gas inventories were +36.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling abundant nat-gas supplies.

Nat-gas prices are also under pressure after the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas on March 1 shut down one of its three production units due to damage from extreme cold in Texas. The unit recently reopened on a partial basis. However, Freeport said that once the production unit is fully reopened, the other two units will be taken down for maintenance, and all three units will not return online until May. The lack of full capacity of the Freeport export terminal limits US nat-gas exports and boosts US nat-gas inventories.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 98.4 bcf/day (-1.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 71.3 bcf/day (+9.3% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Monday were 12.0 bcf/day (+11.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended April 13 rose +0.6% y/y to 68,989 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative US electricity output in the 52-week period ending April 13 fell -0.35% y/y to 4,094,656 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 12 rose by +50 bcf, a smaller build than expectations of +53 bcf and below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +61 bcf. As of April 12, nat-gas inventories were up +20.9% y/y and were +36.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 62% full as of April 15, above the 5-year seasonal average of 43% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 19 fell by -3 rigs to a 2-1/4 year low of 106 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

