Nat-Gas Prices Rise on the Outlook for Hotter U.S. Temps Next Month

September Nymex natural gas (NGU23) on Friday closed +0.043 (+1.66%).

Nat-gas prices Friday posted moderate gains on the outlook for hotter weather in the Midwest next month, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air conditioning usage. The Commodity Weather Group said forecasts show well above-normal temperatures could return to the Midwest by mid-August.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 84% full as of July 23, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 69% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of July 21 were +13.1% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Friday was 100.3 bcf/day (+2.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 77.8 bcf/day, +3.3% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Friday were 12.8 bcf/day or +0.4% w/w.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended July 22 fell -4.0% y/y to 95,454 GWh (gigawatt hours). Also, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 22 fell -1.5% y/y to 4,058,716 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report of +16 bcf for the week ended July 21 was bearish for nat-gas prices since it was below the estimate of +14 bcf. Also, as of July 21, nat-gas inventories were up +23.6% y/y and +13.1% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended July 28 fell by three rigs to 128 rigs, modestly above the 1-1/4 year low of 124 rigs from the week of June 30. Active rigs rose to a 3-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

