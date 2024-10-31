Nat-Gas Prices Retreat on Warm US Weather and Ample Supply

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ24) on Thursday closed down sharply by -0.138 (-4.85%)

Dec nat-gas prices on Thursday sold off sharply on warm US weather and a larger-than-average build in weekly nat-gas supplies. Nat-gas prices have plunged this week on warmer-than-normal weather forecasts for the US, which would reduce heating demand for nat-gas. On Thursday, the Commodity Weather Group said that forecasts have shifted warmer for most of the US for November 5-9.

Nat-gas prices also came under pressure Thursday after weekly EIA inventories rose +78 bcf, above the five-year average for this time of year of +67 bcf.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 101.1 bcf/day (-2.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 71 bcf/day (-20.2% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 13.1 bcf/day (+5.42 w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 26 rose +0.11% y/y to 71,417 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 26 rose +1.62% y/y to 4,160,833 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was slightly bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 25 rose +78 bcf, below expectations of +83 bf but above the 5-year average build for this time of year of +67 bcf. As of October 25, nat-gas inventories were up +2.2% y/y and were +4.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 95% full as of October 29, above the 5-year seasonal average of 93% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 25 rose by +2 rigs to 101 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

