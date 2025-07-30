Nat-Gas Prices Retreat on a Mixed Weather Forecast

September Nymex natural gas (NGU25) on Wednesday closed down -0.097 (-3.09%).

Sep nat-gas prices retreated on Wednesday due to a mixed weather forecast and the outlook for weekly nat-gas inventories to increase more than the seasonal average. Forecaster Vaisala said Wednesday that below-normal temperatures are forecast along the East Coast during the August 4-8 period, which will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air-conditioning usage. However, forecasts shifted warmer for the West and East during the August 9-13 period.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Also weighing on nat-gas prices is the outlook for weekly supplies to build more than the seasonal average. The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will increase by +36 bcf for the week ended July 25, above the five-year average for this time of year of +24 bcf.

Nat-gas prices had tumbled to a 3-month low Monday due to more temperate US weather forecasts and higher US nat-gas production, with recent US nat-gas output up year-over-year. In addition, expectations for even higher US nat-gas production are also weighing on nat-gas prices after last Friday's weekly report from Baker Hughes showed that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 25 rose by +5 to a nearly 2-year high of 122 rigs.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Wednesday was 108.4 bcf/day (+3.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 84.5 bcf/day (+1.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 14.9 bcf/day (-0.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended July 26 rose +8.1% y/y to 98,772 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 26 rose +2.7% y/y to 4,258,448 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 18 rose +23 bcf, below the consensus of +27 bcf and the 5-year average of +30 bcf for the week. As of July 18, nat-gas inventories were down -4.8% y/y, but were +5.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of July 22, gas storage in Europe was 66% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 74% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 25 rose by +5 to a nearly 2-year high of 122 rigs. In the past ten months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.