Nat-Gas Prices Retreat on a Larger-Than-Expected Build in Weekly Gas Storage

November Nymex natural gas (NGX25) on Thursday closed down by -0.064 (-1.92%).

Nov nat-gas prices tumbled to a 1-week low on Thursday and settled sharply lower after weekly EIA nat-gas stockpiles rose more than expected. The EIA reported that nat-gas inventories rose +80 bcf for the week ended October 3, above expectations of +77 bcf. Losses in nat-gas prices were limited due to forecasts for cooler US temperatures, which could boost heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Vaisala said Thursday that forecasts shifted cooler in the East for October 14-18 and shifted colder in the middle two-thirds of the US for October 19-23.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices. On Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 107.0 bcf/day (+4.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 71.6 bcf/day (+0.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 15.8 bcf/day (+0.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 4 rose +2.91% y/y to 80,972 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 4 rose +2.89% y/y to 4,274,208 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +77 bcf for the week ended October 3, below the five-year average for this time of year of +94 bcf.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 3 rose +80 bcf, above the market consensus of +77 bcf but below the 5-year weekly average of +94 bcf. As of October 3, nat-gas inventories were up +0.3% y/y, and were +4.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of October 5, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 90% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 3 rose by +1 to 118 rigs, slightly below the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.