Nat-Gas Prices Retreat on Forecasts for Cooler US Temps

October Nymex natural gas (NGV24) on Tuesday closed down by -0.049 (-2.06%).

Oct nat-gas prices Tuesday fell back from a 2-1/4 month high and settled moderately lower. Long liquidation emerged in nat-gas futures Tuesday on the outlook for cooler US temperatures, which will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said Tuesday that the 11-15 day forecast for the Eastern half of the US is trending cooler compared to previous outlooks.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 99.3 bcf/day (-1.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 72.0 bcf/day (+5.4% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 13.1 bcf/day (+2.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decrease in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 7 fell -8.05% y/y to 82,941 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 7 rose +1.46% y/y to 4,141,562 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 6 rose +40 bcf, below expectations of +48 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +67 bcf. As of September 6, nat-gas inventories were up +5.7% y/y and were +9.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 93% full as of September 15, above the 5-year seasonal average of 88% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 13 rose by +3 rigs to 97 rigs, rebounding from the prior week's 3-1/3 year low of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

