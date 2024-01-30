Nat-Gas Prices Recover on Fund Buying Near Major Price Support

March Nymex natural gas (NGH24) on Tuesday closed +0.023 (+1.12%).

Nat-gas prices Tuesday recovered from an 8-3/4 month nearest-futures low and posted moderate gains. Fund buying emerged in nat-gas futures near significant support at $2/mmbtu, which sparked short covering and pushed prices higher. Nat-gas prices have sold off over the past three weeks as unseasonably warm U.S. temperatures have reduced heating demand for nat-gas. Also, an extended outage at an LNG export terminal in Texas threatens to limit U.S. nat-gas exports and boost domestic supplies. Atmospheric G2 said Tuesday that most of the eastern half of the U.S. will experience above-normal temperatures from February 4 to 8.

Nat-gas prices are under pressure after the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas announced last Friday that it is shutting one of its three production units for a month for repairs after extreme cold in Texas damaged equipment. The closure of one of the units will limit U.S. nat-gas exports and increase U.S. nat-gas supplies.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 104.3 bcf/day (+5.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 95.4 bcf/day (-13.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Tuesday were 14.1 bcf/day (-0.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

A sharp increase in U.S. electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended January 20 jumped +22.6% y/y to 94,267 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 20 fell -0.4% y/y to 4,105,100 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 19 fell -326 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -318 bcf and well above the 5-year average draw of -148 bcf. As of January 19, nat-gas inventories were up +4.5% y/y and were +5.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 72% full as of January 28, above the 5-year seasonal average of 59% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 26 fell -1 rig to 119 rigs, just above the 2-year low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More Natural Gas News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.