Nat-Gas Prices Recover on Hotter US Weather Forecasts

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ24) on Monday closed up by +0.047 (+2.03%).

Aug nat-gas prices Monday recovered from an 8-week low and settled moderately higher. Short-covering emerged Monday after forecasts called for warmer US temperatures in the middle of this month, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air-conditioning. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Monday that forecasts have trended warmer over parts of the eastern US and the plains July 13-17.

The outlook for hot summer temperatures in the US is a bullish factor for nat-gas prices. The National Weather Service (NWS) said on June 11 that "the vast majority of the lower 48 US states could see above-average temperatures for the next three months, and for a good portion of states, a hotter-than-normal summer is the most likely scenario."

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 101.9 bcf/day (-0.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 78.4 bcf/day (+10.8% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Monday were 11.2 bcf/day (-7.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended June 29 rose +7.2% y/y to 96,297 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending June 29 rose +2.01% y/y to 4,144,116 GWh.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 28 rose by +32 bcf, close to expectations of +31 bcf but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +69 bcf. However, as of June 28, nat-gas inventories were up +8.8% y/y and were +18.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 77% full as of June 30, above the 5-year seasonal average of 67% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 5 rose +4 rigs to 101 rigs, recovering from the prior week's 2-3/4 year low of 97 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since climbing to a 4-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

