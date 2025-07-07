Nat-Gas Prices Recover as Hotter Temps Forecast for the Central US

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ25) on Monday closed up by +0.003 (+0.09%).

Aug nat-gas prices on Monday recovered from a 6-week low and settled slightly higher as short covering emerged after updated weather forecasts called for above-normal temperatures in the central US, which will boost nat-gas demand from energy providers to power increased air-conditioning usage. Forecaster Vaidsala said temperatures shifted warmer for the middle of the country from July 17 to 21.

Nat-gas prices on Monday initially extended last Thursday's losses after the weekly EIA inventory report showed nat-gas supplies rose more than expected for the week ended June 27 and remained plentiful, at 6.2% above the 5-year average.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Monday was 106.2 bcf/day (+1.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Monday was 74.8 bcf/day (-3.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Monday were 14.9 bcf/day (+0.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended June 28 rose +3.2% y/y to 99,357 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending June 28 rose +2.5% y/y to 4,246,983 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 27 rose +55 bcf, above the consensus of +49 bcf but below the 5-year average for the week of +61 bcf. As of June 27, nat-gas inventories were down -5.8% y/y, but were +6.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of July 5, gas storage in Europe was 60% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 70% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 4 fell by -1 to 108 rigs, slightly below the 15-month high of 114 rigs posted on June 6. In the past nine months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

