Nat-Gas Prices Recover Early Losses on Cooler US Weather Forecasts

May Nymex natural gas (NGK24) on Friday closed up by +0.006 (+0.34%).

May nat gas prices Friday recovered from a 1-1/2 week low and posted modest gains after NatGasWeather said the forecast is for cooler temperatures for the Midwest and the East from April 19-26, which could boost heating demand for nat-gas. Nat-gas prices Friday initially moved lower on negative carryover from Thursday when weekly EIA inventories rose more than expected.

Nat-gas prices have collapsed this year, with nearest-futures (NGJ24) posting a 3-3/4 year low last Tuesday as an unusually mild winter curbed heating consumption for nat-gas and pushed inventories well above average. As of March 29, US nat-gas inventories were +38.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling abundant nat-gas supplies.

Nat-gas prices are also under pressure after the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas on March 1 shut down one of its three production units due to damage from extreme cold in Texas. The unit recently reopened on a partial basis. However, Freeport said that once the production unit is fully reopened, the other two units will be taken down for maintenance, and all three units will not return online until May. The lack of full capacity of the Freeport export terminal limits US nat-gas exports and boosts US nat-gas inventories.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 98.5 bcf/day (-1.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 69.0 bcf/day (+20/5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Friday were 12.1 bcf/day (-5.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended April 6 rose +0.08% y/y to 71,574 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative US electricity output in the 52-week period ending April 6 fell -0.38% y/y to 4,094,243 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 5 rose by +24 bcf, a larger build than expectations of +15 bcf and right on the 5-year average build for this time of year. As of April 5, nat-gas inventories were up +23.1% y/y and were +38.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 61% full as of April 8, above the 5-year seasonal average of 43% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 12 fell by -1 rig to a 2-1/4 year low of 109 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.