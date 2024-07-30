Nat-Gas Prices Rebound as US Weather Forecasts Turn Hotter

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Tuesday closed up +0.090 (+4.42%).

Sep nat-gas prices on Tuesday recovered from a 3-month nearest futures low and closed sharply higher. Fund short covering emerged in nat-gas futures Tuesday when the Commodity Weather Group said forecasts had shifted hotter for the middle of the US and parts of the South for Aug 4-8, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air-conditioning usage. Nat-gas prices also garnered carryover support Tuesday from a rally in European nat-gas prices to a 4-week high.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 103.4 bcf/day (+2.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 81.3 bcf/day (+10.6% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.8 bcf/day (+1.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported on July 24 that total US electricity output in the week ended July 20 rose +1.93% y/y to 97,296 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 20 rose +2.27% y/y to 4,150,953 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 19 rose by +22 bcf, above expectations of +11 bcf but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +31 bcf. As of July 19, nat-gas inventories were up +8.2% y/y and were +16.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 84% full as of July 28, above the 5-year seasonal average of 75% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 26 fell -2 rigs to 101 rigs, modestly above the 2-3/4 year low of 97 rigs posted June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 4-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

