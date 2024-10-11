Nat-Gas Prices Rebound as US Weather Forecasts Cool

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Thursday closed up by +0.015 (+0.56%).

Nov nat-gas prices Thursday recovered from a 2-1/2 week low and settled moderately higher. Short-covering emerged in nat-gas futures late Thursday morning on forecasts for colder US temperatures that will boost nat-gas demand for heating. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Thursday that forecasts have shifted notably colder for the western half of the US for October 15-19.

Nat-gas prices on Thursday initially dropped to a 2-1/2 week low after weekly EIA nat-gas inventories rose +82 bcf, a larger build than the expectations of +71 bcf.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 101.9 bcf/day (-1.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 71.4 bcf/day (+4.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 12.2 bcf/day (+2.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended October 5 rose +3.58% y/y to 78,680 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 5 28 rose +1.48% y/y to 4,154,306 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 4 rose +82 bcf, higher than expectations of +71 but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +96 bcf. As of October 4, nat-gas inventories were up +2.8% y/y and were +5.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 95% full as of October 6, above the 5-year seasonal average of 91% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 4 rose by +3 rigs to 102 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

