Nat-Gas Prices Rally as Inventories Remain Tight

March Nymex natural gas (NGH25) on Tuesday closed up +0.180 (+4.51%).

March nat-gas on Tuesday rallied by +4.03%, recovering much of Monday's -5.67% decline. Nat-gas prices have been whipsawed in the past several sessions by weather factors and have consolidated below last Thursday's 2-year high. However, nat-gas prices remain near the top of the February rally that was driven mainly by the inventory drawdown caused by the recent cold weather. As of February 14, EIA nat-gas inventories were -5.3% below their 5-year average, the tightest supplies have been in over two years.

Commodity Bulletin:

Commodity Weather Group is forecasting above-normal temperatures across the US through March 1, followed by warm weather in the Central US from March 2-6.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 105.8 bcf/day (+1.1 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 85.4 bcf/day (+3.2% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 15.5 bcf/day (-0.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Thursday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 15 rose +10.9% y/y to 84,714 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 15 rose +2.8% y/y to 4,215,106 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is close to approving its first LNG export project, a Commonwealth LNG export facility in Louisiana. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 14 fell -196 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -193 bcf and a larger draw than the 5-year average draw for this time of year of -145 bcf. As of February 14, nat-gas inventories were down -14.9% y/y and -5.3% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 43% full as of February 18, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 53% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 21 fell -2 to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.