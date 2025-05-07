Nat-Gas Prices Rally on Expectations of Increased US Nat-Gas Exports

June Nymex natural gas (NGM25) on Wednesday closed up by +0.158 (+4.45%).

June nat-gas prices settled sharply higher on Wednesday. Nat-gas prices rallied on expectations that US nat-gas exports are set to increase after Houston's Freeport LNG export facility restarted following a power disruption at the plant on Tuesday. Increased exports would clear an inventory buildup from the shutdown.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Last month, nat-has prices tumbled to a 5-1/2 month nearest-futures low as the warm US spring weather dampened heating demand for nat-gas and allowed supplies to rebuild. NatGasWeather said last Wednesday that near-normal weather across the US through May 14 will keep demand for nat-gas light, allowing inventories to climb even more.

In March, nat-gas rallied to a 2-year high on signs that US nat-gas storage levels could remain tight ahead of the summer air-conditioning season. BloombergNEF projects that US gas storage will be 10% below the five-year average this summer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 104.3 bcf/day (+5.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 64.8 bcf/day (-6.4% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Wednesday were 13.7 bcf/day (-12.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended May 3 rose +1.2% y/y to 74,373 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending May 3 rose +3.7% y/y to 4,253,707 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +103 bcf for the week ended May 2, above the five-year average for this time of year of +79 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was mixed for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 25 rose +107 bcf, below expectations of +109 bcf but well above the 5-year average build for this time of year of +58 bcf. As of April 25, nat-gas inventories were down -17.8% y/y and +0.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 41% full as of May 5, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 51% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending May 2 rose +2 to 101 rigs, modestly above the 4-year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.