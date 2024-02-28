Nat-Gas Prices Rally as Funds Roll Into the April Nat-Gas Contract

April Nymex natural gas (NGJ24) on Wednesday closed +0.077 (+4.26%).

Nat-gas prices on Wednesday climbed to a 3-week high as funds rolled long positions into the April nat-gas contract from the March contract that expired on Tuesday. However, above-average U.S. winter temperatures may keep nat-gas prices from a sustainable rally in the near term. NatGasWeather said Wednesday that weather forecasts for much of the U.S. "remain exceptionally warm and bearish" for March 1-13.

Nat-gas prices have collapsed this year and plunged to a 3-1/2 year nearest-futures low (H24) this week as an unusually mild winter curbed heating consumption for nat-gas and pushed inventories well above average. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

Nat-gas prices are also under pressure from the announcement by the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas on January 26 that it was forced to shut down one of its three production units for a month for repairs after extreme cold in Texas damaged equipment. The closure of the unit will limit U.S. nat-gas exports and increase U.S. nat-gas inventories.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 101.8 bcf/day (+1.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 81.5 bcf/day (-4.9% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 13.8 bcf/day (+5.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended February 24 rose +1.7% y/y to 75,613 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 24 was unchanged y/y at 4,101,977 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to fall to -84 bcf, a much smaller draw than the five-year average for this time of year of -143 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 16 fell -60 bcf, close to expectations of -59 bcf but a much smaller draw than the five-year average for this time of year at -168 bcf. As of February 16, nat-gas inventories were up +12.5% y/y and were +22.3% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 63% full as of February 26, above the 5-year seasonal average of 47% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 23 fell by -1 rig to 120 rigs, moderately above the 2-year low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

