Nat-Gas Prices Push Higher on Forecasts for Cold US Temps

January Nymex natural gas (NGF25) on Thursday closed higher by +0.036 (+1.18%)

Jan nat-gas prices on Thursday posted moderate gains on the outlook for colder US weather over the country's eastern half, which will boost heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Thursday that forecasts shifted much colder over the eastern half of the US from December 10-14. The market shrugged off Thursday's bearish weekly EIA inventory report after nat-gas inventories fell -30 bcf, a smaller draw than expectations of -36 bcf.

Warmer winter temperatures could keep US nat-gas supplies elevated, a bearish price factor. US nat-gas inventories as of November 29 are +7.8% above their 5-year seasonal average for this time of year, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 103.7 bcf/day (-0.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 109.4 bcf/day (+16.5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 14.2 bcf/day (+1.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended November 30 fell -3.94% y/y to 74,881 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 30 rose +1.76% y/y to 4,165,120 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 29 fell -30 bcf versus expectations of -36 bcf and less than the 5-year average draw for this time of year of -47 bcf. As of November 22, nat-gas inventories were up +5.9% y/y and were +7.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 84% full as of December 3, below the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Wednesday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending November 29 rose +1 rig to 100 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.