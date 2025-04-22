Nat-Gas Prices Pressured as Warm Spring Temps Boost US Inventories

May Nymex natural gas (NGK25) on Tuesday closed down by -0.009 (-0.30%).

May nat-gas prices on Tuesday extended their 3-week sell-off to a 5-month nearest-futures low. Warmer-than-normal US spring temperatures have reduced heating demand and bolstered US nat-gas inventories, undercutting nat-gas prices. On Tuesday, the Commodity Weather Group said forecasts shifted warmer for the Midwest and eastern parts of the US for April 27-May 1.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Last month, nat-gas rallied to a 2-year high on signs that US nat-gas storage levels could remain tight ahead of the summer air-conditioning season. BloombergNEF projects that US gas storage will be 10% below the five-year average this summer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 104.9 bcf/day (+4.7 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 66.1 bcf/day (-5.2% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 15.6 bcf/day (+0.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended April 12 rose +6.4% y/y to 73,420 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending April 12 rose +3.7% y/y to 4,247,718 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 11 rose +16 bcf, below expectations of +24 bcf and below the 5-year average draw for this time of year of +50 bcf. As of April 11, nat-gas inventories were down -20.9% y/y and -3.9% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 37% full as of April 20, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 48% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 18 rose +1 to 98 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.