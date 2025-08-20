Nat-Gas Prices Pressured by Cooling Summer Weather and Abundant US Supplies

September Nymex natural gas (NGU25) on Wednesday closed down -0.014 (-0.51%).

Sep nat-gas prices on Wednesday settled lower and matched Tuesday's 9.25-month nearest-futures low. Nat-gas prices have retreated over the past month as summer weather cooled and the US boosted its nat-gas production. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Wednesday that forecasts shifted cooler across most of the US for August 25-29, which will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Ramped-up US nat-gas production is another bearish factor for prices. Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 106.44 bcf/day from July's estimate of 105.9 bcf/day. The EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US nat-gas production by +0.7% to 106.09 from July's 105.4 bcf/day forecast. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 107.5 bcf/day (+5.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 79.5 bcf/day (+6.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 14.8 bcf/day (-7.4% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended August 16 rose +7.1% y/y to 99,160 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 16 rose +2.7% y/y to 4,264,139 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will increase by +18 bcf for the week ended August 15, below the five-year average for the week of +35 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was slightly bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 1 rose +56 bcf, slightly above the consensus of +54 bcf and well above the 5-year weekly average of +33 bcf. As of August 8, nat-gas inventories were down -2.4% y/y, but were +6.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of August 18, gas storage in Europe was 74% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 82% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 15 fell by -1 to 122 rigs, slipping a bit farther from the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.