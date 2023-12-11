Nat-Gas Prices Plummet as Warm U.S. Temps to Persist

January Nymex natural gas (NGF24) on Monday closed down -0.150 (-5.81%).

Nat-gas prices Monday plummeted to a 6-month low as early winter U.S. temperatures are forecast to remain above average into next year, curbing heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said above-normal temperatures are expected to dominate most of North America for at least the next ten days and beyond.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there's a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. China saw the warmest autumn temperatures in 62 years, and Japan recorded the highest-ever temperature for November in records going back more than 200 years. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season, adding to above-normal temperatures across North America.

Lower-48 state dry gas production last Friday was 105.5 bcf/day (+4.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand last Friday was 83.2 bcf/day (-5.3% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals last Friday were 14.5 bcf/day (+5.4% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 94% full as of December 3, above the 5-year seasonal average of 84% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of December 1 were +6.7% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended December 2 rose +3.7% y/y to 77,956 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 2 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,092,931 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 1 fell -117 bcf, more than expectations of a -109 bcf decline and a 5-year average draw of -48 bcf. As of December 1, nat-gas inventories were up +7.4% y/y and were +6.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended December 8 rose +3 rigs to 119 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

