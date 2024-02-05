Nat-Gas Prices Little Changed as Warm U.S. Winter Temps Still Dominate

March Nymex natural gas (NGH24) on Monday closed +0.003 (+0.14%).

Nat-gas prices on Monday posted modest gains on a slightly colder U.S weather forecast. Meteorologist WSI said warmer temperatures are expected through Feb 10-14 for the eastern half of the U.S., but below-normal temperatures are expected for the south-central U.S and the West Coast.

Nat-gas prices have sold off sharply over the past month and fell to a 9-month nearest-futures low last Friday as unseasonably warm U.S. temperatures have reduced heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said last Friday that the eastern half of the U.S. is seeing forecasts trend warmer for February 7 to 11.

Nat-gas prices are also under pressure after the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas said on January 26 that it is shutting one of its three production units for a month for repairs after extreme cold in Texas damaged equipment. The closure of one of the units will limit U.S. nat-gas exports and increase U.S. nat-gas inventories.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 104.0 bcf/day (+5.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 94.8 bcf/day (+6.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Monday were 13.5 bcf/day (-6.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended January 27 rose +1.0% y/y to 80,177 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 27 fell -0.3% y/y to 4,105,901 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 26 fell -197 bcf, a smaller draw than expectations of -203 bcf but above the 5-year average draw of -185 bcf. As of January 26, nat-gas inventories were up +2.9% y/y and were +5.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 71% full as of January 29, above the 5-year seasonal average of 58% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 2 fell -2 rigs to 117 rigs, just above the 2-year low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

