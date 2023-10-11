Nat-Gas Prices Little Changed as They Consolidate This Week's Rally

November Nymex natural gas (NGX23) on Wednesday closed -0.005 (-0.15%).

Nat-gas prices on Wednesday closed slightly lower as prices consolidated this week's sharp gains. Nat gas has rallied sharply this week and posted an 8-1/2 month nearest-futures high Monday on forecasts for colder U.S. temperatures that would boost heating demand for nat-gas. The Commodity Weather Group said below-normal temperatures are seen in the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast from Oct 16-20, with another cold blast expected the following week.

Nat-gas prices also have support on concerns about global supplies after Chevron shut down a nat-gas production field in Israel because of safety concerns after Hamas militants attacked Israel over the weekend. As a result of the drop in fuel flows, Egypt said it is re-examining plans to export LNG to Europe.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 100.7 bcf/day (-0.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 67.0 bcf/day, +8.8% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 13.3 bcf/day or +7.0% w/w.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 97% full as of October 8, above the 5-year seasonal average of 89% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of September 29 were +5.3% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended September 30 rose +9.1% y/y to 77,239 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 30 fell -0.8% y/y to 4,087,619 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to climb by +84 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +86 bcf for the week ended September 29 was bullish for nat-gas prices since it was below expectations of +94 bcf and the 5-year average for this time of year at +103 bcf. As of September 29, nat-gas inventories were up +10.9% y/y and were +5.3% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended October 6 rose by +2 to 118 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs from September 8. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have roughly doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

