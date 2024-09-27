Nat-Gas Prices Jump on Tighter Supplies and Rollover to November Contract

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Friday closed up by +0.149 (+5.41%).

Nov nat-gas prices Friday surged to a 3-1/4 month high and settled sharply higher. Nat-gas prices rose on carryover support from Thursday when weekly EIA nat-gas inventories rose less than expected. Also, commodity fund buying supported nat-gas prices, with Friday being the first day that the November nat-gas contract became the front month, prompting traders and hedgers to roll their expired October nat-gas positions into the November contract.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 100.2 bcf/day (-0.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 68.3 bcf/day (-1.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Friday were 12.6 bcf/day (+1.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 21 rose +9.23% y/y to 83,729 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 21 rose +1.66% y/y to 4,149,047 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 20 rose +47 bcf, below expectations of +52 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +88 bcf. As of September 20, nat-gas inventories were up +4.0% y/y and were +7.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 94% full as of September 22, above the 5-year seasonal average of 89% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 27 rose by +3 rigs to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

