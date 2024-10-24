Nat-Gas Prices Jump on Colder US Temps and a Rally in European Gas Prices

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Thursday closed up +0.180 (+7.69%).

Nov nat-gas prices Thursday rallied sharply to a 1-week high on the outlook for colder US temperatures, which will boost heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said the 11-15 day forecast is leaning colder for the western half of the US. Nat-gas prices also garnered carryover support from Thursday's rally in European gas prices to a 2-1/2 month high.

Nat-gas rallied Thursday despite a bearish weekly EIA report that showed nat-gas inventories rose +80 bcf last week, well above the consensus for a +68 bcf rise and above the 5-year seasonal average increase for the week of +76 bcf.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 100.9 bcf/day (-2.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 74.1 bcf/day (+7.4% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 12.0 bcf/day (-13.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 19 rose +2.59% y/y to 70,893 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 19 rose +1.68% y/y to 4,160,757 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 18 rose +80 bcf, above expectations of +68 bf and above the 5-year average build for this time of year of +76 bcf. As of October 18, nat-gas inventories were up +2.3% y/y and were +4.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 95% full as of October 22, above the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 18 fell by -2 rigs to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

