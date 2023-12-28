Nat-Gas Prices Jump as Weekly Inventories Fall More Than Expected

February Nymex natural gas (NGG24) on Thursday closed +0.120 (+4.92%).

Nat-gas prices on Thursday rallied sharply after weekly U.S. nat-gas inventories fell more than expected. The EIA reported nat-gas inventories last week fell -87 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -79 bcf. Also, the outlook for colder U.S. temperatures that will boost heating demand for nat-gas was bullish for prices higher after the Commodity Weather Group said below-normal temperatures are expected for the U.S. South from Jan 2-6, although the rest of the U.S. should see mild temperatures.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 104.4 bcf/day (+10.5% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 89.9 bcf/day (+5.2% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Thursday were 14.3 bcf/day (+0.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Thursday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended December 23 fell -11.8% y/y to 78,483 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 23 fell -1.3% y/y to 4,082,269 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 22 fell -87 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -79 bcf but less than the 5-year average draw of -123 bcf. As of December 22, nat-gas inventories were up +12.1% y/y and were +10.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 87% full as of December 25, above the 5-year seasonal average of 75% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended December 22 rose +1 to 120 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

