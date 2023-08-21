Nat-Gas Prices Jump as Sweltering Temps Grip the Central U.S.

September Nymex natural gas (NGU23) on Monday closed +0.081 (+3.18%).

Nat-gas prices Monday moved sharply higher on the outlook for excessive heat in the U.S. to boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning. EBW Analytics Group said well above normal temperatures are expected across the central and southern U.S. states this week. Also, a rally in European gas prices to a 1-1/2 week high Monday provided some carryover support to U.S. nat-gas prices.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Monday was 101.4 bcf/day (+3.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 75.7 bcf/day, +13.0% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Monday were 11.8 bcf/day or -5.2% w/w.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 90% full as of August 15, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 76% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of August 11 were +10.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

On August 9, nat-gas prices soared to a 5-3/4 month high after European nat-gas price surged to a 2-month high when LNG workers in Australia voted to strike, which could tighten global nat-gas supplies. Australia's LNG workers said a strike could occur as soon as September 2 if no deal is reached this week. Inspired Plc predicts Asian LNG buyers "would likely bid up LNG imports" to replace Australian volumes if workers strike. Australia is the world's third-largest liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter accounting for 10% of global supplies.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended August 12 rose +1.0% y/y to 92,749 GWh (gigawatt hours). Although, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 12 fell -1.6% y/y to 4,062,574 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +35 bcf for the week ended August 11 was neutral for nat-gas prices since it was right on expectations. However, as of August 11, nat-gas inventories were up +21.7% y/y and +10.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended August 18 fell by -6 to a 1-1/2 year low of 117 rigs. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).



