Nat-Gas Prices Gain on Roll into October Contract

October Nymex natural gas (NGV24) on Thursday closed up by +0.040 (+1.91%).

Oct nat-gas prices Thursday posted moderate gains as traders and commodity funds rolled positions into October nat-gas from the September contract that expired on Wednesday. Gains were limited after the Commodity Weather Group said that forecasts shifted cooler for much of the eastern half of the US for September 3-7, which could reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Thursday's weekly EIA inventory report was neutral after nat-gas supplies rose +35 bcf, right on expectations.

Over the past week, nat-gas prices have been under pressure and posted a 4-month low Wednesday due to robust supplies and forecasts for moderate temperatures that will reduce nat-gas demand. US nat-gas supplies as of August 23 were +12.1% above their 5-year average.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 101.5 bcf/day (-0.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 78.1 bcf/day (+3.5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 12.1 bcf/day (-6.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended August 24 fell -7.76% y/y to 88,308 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 24 rose +1.65% y/y to 4,143,350 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 23 rose +35 bcf, right on expectations but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +43 bcf. As of August 23, nat-gas inventories were up +7.0% y/y and were +12.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 91% full as of August 21, above the 5-year seasonal average of 83% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 23 fell by -1 rig to match the 3-year low of 97 rigs from August 9 and June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

