Nat-Gas Prices Gain as Polar Air Pushes Into the U.S.

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ23) on Wednesday closed up +0.084 (+2.70%).

Nat-gas prices Wednesday rose to a 1-week high and closed moderately higher. The outlook for cooler U.S. weather toward the end of the month pushed nat-gas prices higher Wednesday, as the colder temperatures will increase heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said below-normal temperatures would move into the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. from Nov 25-29, and a "secondary polar cold front will drive polar air across much of the central and eastern U.S." toward the end of the month.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 103.3 bcf/day (+3.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 80.6 bcf/day (-18.5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 14.8 bcf/day (+8.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 99% full as of November 13, above the 5-year seasonal average of 89% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of October 27 were +5.7% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended November 11 rose +0.5% y/y to 71,033 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 11 fell -0.4% y/y to 4,098,249 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to climb by +38 bcf.

The EIA on November 2 reported that nat-gas inventories report for the week ended October 27 showed an increase of +79 bcf, which was right on the consensus of +79 bcf but above the 5-year average of +57 bcf. As of October 27, nat-gas inventories were up +7.9% y/y and were +5.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended November 10 was unchanged at 118 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More Natural Gas News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.