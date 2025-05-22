Nat-Gas Prices Fall as Weekly EIA Inventories Climb More Than Expected

June Nymex natural gas (NGM25) on Thursday closed down by -0.115 (-3.41%).

June nat-gas prices tumbled on Thursday due to a larger-than-expected build-in of weekly inventories. Weekly EIA mat-gas inventories on Thursday rose by +120 bcf for the week ended May 16, above expectations of +119 bcf and well above the five-year average for this time of year of +87 bcf.

Nat-gas prices were also under pressure Thursday from forecasts for cooler than normal spring temperatures in the US, which will reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. WSI Trader said Thursday that forecasts shifted cooler for a large portion of the eastern and central US for May 27-31.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 106.4 bcf/day (+4.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 66.8 bcf/day (-4.5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 14.5 bcf/day (+3.4% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended May 17 rose +2.5% y/y to 75,855 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending May 17 rose +3.67% y/y to 4,253,433 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended May 16 rose +120 bcf, above expectations of +119 bcf and well above the 5-year average build for this time of year of +87 bcf. As of May 16, nat-gas inventories were down -12.7% y/y and +3.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 45% full as of May 20, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 56% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending May 16 fell -1 to 100 rigs, modestly above the 4-year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.