Nat-Gas Prices Fall on Expectations of Higher Storage Builds

October Nymex natural gas (NGV25) on Wednesday closed down -0.088 (-2.82%).

Oct nat-gas prices retreated on Wednesday due to the prospects for US gas inventories to build in the near term. Due to seasonal pipeline maintenance along the Gulf Coast, nat-gas exports are set to decline, which will boost nat-gas supplies in storage. Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories are expected to climb +69 bcf in the week ended September 5, above the five-year average of +56 bcf.

The downside in nat-gas prices in the near term appears limited due to forecasts for warmer US weather, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power the increased air conditioning usage. Forecaster Vaisala said Wednesday that forecasts shifted warmer in the Midwest and East for September 15-19, with above normal temperatures expected in the middle of the US. Also, forecasts shifted warmer in the East for September 20-24.

Higher US nat-gas production has recently been a bearish factor for prices. On Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.2% to 106.63 bcf/day from August's estimate of 106.40 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 107.2 bcf/day (+5.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 70.6 bcf/day (-2.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 14.4 bcf/day (-5.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended September 6 rose +1.03% y/y to 83,003 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 6 rose +2.97% y/y to 4,264,559 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 29 rose +55 bcf, right in line with the market consensus, though above the 5-year weekly average of +36 bcf. As of August 29, nat-gas inventories were down -2.2% y/y, but were +5.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of September 7, gas storage in Europe was 79% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 5 fell by -1 to 118 rigs, down from the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

