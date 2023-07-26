Nat-Gas Prices Fall Back on the Outlook for Cooler U.S. Temps

Aug Nymex natural gas (NGQ23) on Wednesday closed -0.065 (-2.38%).

Nat-gas prices Wednesday fell moderately on the outlook for cooler temperatures to move into the U.S., curbing nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air-conditioning. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said cooler temperatures are expected to move into the Northeast beginning this weekend, although above-normal temperatures are expected to remain in the southwestern U.S.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 84% full as of July 23, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 69% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of July 14 were +13.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Wednesday was 99.8 bcf/day (+1.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 77.4 bcf/day, +7.3% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 12.6 bcf/day or -2.1% w/w.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended July 22 fell -4.0% y/y to 95,454 GWh (gigawatt hours). Also, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 22 fell -1.5% y/y to 4,058,716 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to climb +15 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +41 bcf for the week ended July 14 was bullish for nat-gas prices since it was below the estimate of +45 bcf. However, as of July 14, nat-gas inventories were up +23.7% y/y and +13.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended July 21 fell by two rigs to 131 rigs, moderately above the 1-1/4 year low of 124 rigs from the week of June 30. Active rigs rose to a 3-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

