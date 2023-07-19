Nat-Gas Prices Fall Back on Forecasts for Cooler U.S. Temps

Aug Nymex natural gas (NGQ23) on Wednesday closed -0.026 (-0.99%).

Nat-gas prices Wednesday posted moderate losses on the outlook for cooler U.S. temperatures, which will reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air-conditioning usage. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said cooler temperatures are expected in the Northeast next week, even as near-record high temperatures linger in the Southwest.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Wednesday was 98.9 bcf/day (+1.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 74.3 bcf/day, -4.9% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 12.7 bcf/day or +9.2% w/w.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 82% full as of July 17, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 67% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of July 7 were +14.2% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended July 8 fell -1.7% y/y to 90,167 GWh (gigawatt hours). Also, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 8 fell -1.1% y/y to 4,060,674 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to climb +45 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +49 bcf for the week ended July 7 was neutral for nat-gas prices since it was near the estimate of +50 bcf. Nat-gas inventories as of July 7 were up +23.7% y/y and +14.2% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended July 14 fell by two rigs to 133 rigs, moderately above the 1-1/4 year low of 124 rigs from the week of June 30. Active rigs rose to a 3-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

