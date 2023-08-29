Nat-Gas Prices Fall Back on a Mixed U.S. Weather Forecast

September Nymex natural gas (NGU23) on Tuesday closed -0.023 (-0.89%).

Nat-gas prices Tuesday posted moderate losses on a mixed weather forecast, which will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said cooler temperatures are expected in the western U.S. next week, and above-normal temperatures are expected in the central and eastern U.S.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Tuesday was 100.7 bcf/day (+1.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 73.3 bcf/day, -1.6% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.8 bcf/day or +5.8% w/w.

On August 9, nat-gas prices soared to a 6-month high when LNG workers in Australia voted to strike, which could tighten global nat-gas supplies. Australia's LNG workers said a strike could occur as soon as September 2 if no deal is reached. Inspired Plc predicts Asian LNG buyers "would likely bid up LNG imports" to replace Australian volumes if workers strike. Australia is the world's third-largest liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter, accounting for 10% of global supplies.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 93% full as of August 27, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 80% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of August 18 were +9.5% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended August 19 rose +6.3% y/y to 92,153 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 12 fell -1.4% y/y to 4,068,042 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +18 bcf for the week ended August 18 was bullish for nat-gas prices since it was below expectations of +31 bcf and the 5-year average of +49 bcf. However, as of August 18, nat-gas inventories were up +19.5% y/y and +9.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended August 25 fell by -2 to a 1-1/2 year low of 115 rigs. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

