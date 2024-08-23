Nat-Gas Prices Fall on Ample US Supplies

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Friday closed down by -0.031 (-1.51%).

Sep nat-gas prices on Friday extended this week's slide to a 2-1/2 week low. Nat-gas prices were weighed down Friday by negative carryover from Thursday when weekly EIA inventories rose +35 bcf, well above expectations of a +25 bcf build, thus keeping inventories well above their 5-year average by +12.6%.

Nat-gas prices recovered from their worst levels Friday after forecaster Maxar Technologies said above-normal temperatures are expected to be widespread throughout the US for August 28-September 1, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 100.8 bcf/day (-0.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 70.9 bcf/day (-9.4% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Friday were 12.9 bcf/day (+0.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended August 17 rose +0.43% y/y to 92,551 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 17 rose +2.03% y/y to 4,150,777 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 16 rose +35 bcf, above expectations of +25 bcf but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +41 bcf. As of August 16, nat-gas inventories were up +7.0% y/y and were +12.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 90% full as of August 18, above the 5-year seasonal average of 82% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 23 fell by -1 rig to match the 3-year low of 97 rigs from August 9 and June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

