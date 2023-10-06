Nat-Gas Prices Extend Thursday's Rally on Colder U.S. Temps

November Nymex natural gas (NGX23) on Friday closed +0.172 (+5.43%).

Nat-gas prices on Friday rallied sharply for the second day and posted an 8-1/2 month nearest-futures high. Nat-gas surged on the outlook for colder U.S. temperatures that would boost heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said forecasts shifted cooler for the eastern U.S. from October 14-18, and Atmospheric G2 said "a complex frontal system" will drive cooler-than-average weather into the central, southern, and eastern U.S. into mid-October.

Nat-gas prices Friday also had carryover support from Thursday when weekly EIA nat-gas inventories rose +86 bcf, below expectations of +94 bcf.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 101.0 bcf/day (+0.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 64.8 bcf/day, +0.5% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals on Friday were 13.2 bcf/day or +4.8% w/w.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 96% full as of October 2, above the 5-year seasonal average of 88% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of September 29 were +5.3% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended September 30 rose +9.1% y/y to 77,239 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 30 fell -0.8% y/y to 4,087,619 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report of +86 bcf for the week ended September 29 was bullish for nat-gas prices since it was below expectations of +94 bcf and the 5-year average for this time of year at +103 bcf. As of September 29, nat-gas inventories were up +10.9% y/y and were +5.3% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended October 6 rose by +2 to 118 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs from September 8. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have roughly doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

