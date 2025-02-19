Nat-Gas Prices Extend Sharp Rally on Cold Temps

March Nymex natural gas (NGH25) on Wednesday soared by another +0.273 (+6.81%), adding to Tuesday's +7.57% gain and posting the seventh consecutive daily rise.

March nat-gas has rallied very sharply this week as a cold snap and storms moved through the United States. In addition, Atmospheric G2 forecasted colder weather for March 1-5, with very cold temps in the northern part of the US.

Nat-gas prices also found support ahead of this week's EIA report due to consensus expectations for a draw of -193 bcf, which would be a much bigger draw than the average draw for the week.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump in January lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is close to approving its first LNG export project, a Commonwealth LNG export facility in Louisiana. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and would be supportive of nat-gas prices.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 101.9 bcf/day (-3.5% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 129.1 bcf/day (+30.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 15.7 bcf/day (+4.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 8 rose +4.8% y/y to 79,239 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 8 rose +2.6% y/y to 4,206,808 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 7 fell -100 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -91 bcf, although a smaller draw than the 5-year average draw for this time of year of -144 bcf. As of February 7, nat-gas inventories were down -9.2% y/y and -2.8% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 47% full as of February 11, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 5% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 14 rose +1 to 101 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.