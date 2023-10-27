Nat-Gas Prices Extend Rally on Weather Forecasts

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ23) on Friday closed slightly higher by +0.006 (+0.17%), rising for the fifth consecutive session.

Nat-gas prices Friday had continued support from Thursday's bullish EIA report and weather forecasts. Atmospheric G2 expects cold air to expand across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. next week, boosting heating demand in northern areas. Meanwhile, Maxar on Friday said that forecasts shifted warmer for Nov 6-10 for the West and southern half of the U.S., which could boost air conditioner demand in southern areas.

Nat-gas prices have support from concern about global supplies after Chevron shut down a nat-gas production field in Israel because of safety concerns tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict. As a result of the drop in fuel flows, Egypt said it is re-examining plans to export LNG to Europe.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 103.2 bcf/day (+3.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 65.9 bcf/day (-9.3% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals on Friday were 13.7 bcf/day (-2.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 99% full as of October 23, above the 5-year seasonal average of 90% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of October 20 were +5.2% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended October 21 fell -1.0% y/y to 69,105 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 21 fell -0.6% y/y to 4,091,935 GWh.

Thursday's EIA nat-gas inventories report for the week ended Oct 20 showed an increase of +74 bcf, which was less than the consensus of 79 but above the 5-year average of +66 bcf. As of Oct 20, nat-gas inventories were up +9.0% y/y and were +5.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended October 27 fell by -1 rig to 117 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted Sep 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

