Nat-Gas Prices Extend Monday's Gains on Cold US Temps

May Nymex natural gas (NGK24) on Tuesday closed up by +0.025 (+1.36%).

May nat gas prices on Tuesday extended Monday's gains and posted a 1-1/2 week high on the outlook for colder-than-normal weather in the US that would boost heating demand for nat gas. However, nat-gas prices fell back from their best levels as forecasts turned warmer when Maxar Technologies on Tuesday said a warming trend would move across the eastern half of the US from April 7-11, with forecasts shifting warmer than previously expected for much of the area.

Nat-gas prices have collapsed this year, with nearest-futures (NGJ24) posting a 3-3/4 year low last Tuesday as an unusually mild winter curbed heating consumption for nat-gas and pushed inventories well above average. As of March 22, US nat-gas inventories were +41.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling abundant nat-gas supplies.

Nat-gas prices are also under pressure after the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas on March 1 shut down one of its three production units due to damage from extreme cold in Texas. The unit recently reopened on a partial basis. However, Freeport said that once the production unit is fully reopened, the other two units will be taken down for maintenance, and all three units will not return online until May. The lack of full capacity of the Freeport export terminal limits US nat-gas exports and boosts US nat-gas inventories.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 97.6 bcf/day (-2.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 78.4 bcf/day (+7.0% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 11.3 bcf/day (-10.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended March 23 fell -2.8% y/y to 72,225 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative US electricity output in the 52-week period ending March 23 fell -0.39% y/y to 4,094,094 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended March 22 fell by -36 bcf, a larger draw than expectations of -28 bcf and above the 5-year average decline of -27 bcf for this time of year. As of March 22, nat-gas inventories were up +23.9% y/y and were +41.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 59% full as of March 25, above the 5-year seasonal average of 42% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending March 29 was unchanged at a 2-year low of 112 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

