Nat-Gas Prices Erase Early Gains on Warm US Weather

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Tuesday closed down by -0.001 (-0.04%).

Nov nat-gas prices Tuesday gave up an early advance and posted modest losses. Gas prices came under pressure Tuesday after updated US weather forecasts called for above-normal temperatures across most of the US, which will curb heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Tuesday that weather forecasts show much warmer-than-normal temperatures over the eastern two-thirds of the US for October 27-31.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 101.2 bcf/day (-2.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 69.6 bcf/day (-1.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 11.8 bcf/day (-10.6% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total US electricity output in the week ended October 12 rose +6.76% y/y to 73,640 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 12 rose +1.62% y/y to 4,158,968 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 11 rose +76 bcf, right on expectations but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +96 bcf. As of October 11, nat-gas inventories were up +2.2% y/y and were +4.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 95% full as of October 20, above the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 18 fell by -2 rigs to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

