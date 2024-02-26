Nat-Gas Prices End Higher on Fund Short Covering Ahead of March Expiration

March Nymex natural gas (NGH24) on Monday closed +0.056 (+3.49%).

Nat-gas prices on Monday posted moderate gains on some fund short covering ahead of the expiration of the March futures contract on Tuesday. The upside for nat-gas prices appears limited in the near term as the warm U.S. winter weather continues, which will curb heating demand for nat-gas and keep supplies elevated. Maxar Technologies said Monday that "record challenging warmth" will move across the Midwest into the eastern U.S. from March 2-6.

Nat-gas prices have collapsed this year and posted a 3-1/2 year nearest-futures low last Tuesday as an unusually mild winter curbed heating consumption for nat-gas and pushed inventories well above average.

Nat-gas prices are also under pressure from the announcement by the Freeport LNG nat-gas export terminal in Texas on January 26 that it was forced to shut down one of its three production units for a month for repairs after extreme cold in Texas damaged equipment. The closure of the unit will limit U.S. nat-gas exports and increase U.S. nat-gas inventories.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 102.5 bcf/day (+2.1% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 78 bcf/day (-9.5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Monday were 13.9 bcf/day (+6.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended February 17 rose +1.8% y/y to 76,416 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 17 fell -0.2% y/y to 4,100,727 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 16 fell -60 bcf, close to expectations of -59 bcf but a much smaller draw than the five-year average for this time of year at -168 bcf. As of February 16, nat-gas inventories were up +12.5% y/y and were +22.3% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 65% full as of February 19, above the 5-year seasonal average of 49% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 23 fell by -1 rig to 120 rigs, moderately above the 2-year low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

