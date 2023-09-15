Nat-Gas Prices Edge Lower on the Outlook for Cooler U.S. Temps

October Nymex natural gas (NGV23) on Friday closed -0.064 (-2.36%).

Nat-gas prices on Friday closed moderately lower. Forecasts for cooler U.S. temperatures next week that will reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning undercut nat-gas prices. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said a high-pressure system moving toward the East Coast would lower temperatures in the region, while temperatures in the western U.S. will be below normal from September 20-24.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 100.4 bcf/day (+0.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 67.3 bcf/day, +8.3% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Friday were 13.2 bcf/day or +4.3% w/w.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 94% full as of September 10, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 83% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of September 8 were +6.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Nat-gas prices also have support from labor unrest in Australia. LNG workers at key Chevron sites in Australia began partial strikes last week after talks with management failed to reach an agreement. Workers said they will stop work completely for two weeks starting this Thursday if no deal is reached. Inspired Plc predicts Asian LNG buyers "would likely bid up LNG imports" to replace Australian volumes if Australian strikes reduce Australian LNG production. Australia is the world's third-largest liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter, accounting for about 10% of global supplies last year.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended September 9 rose +8.4% y/y to 90,200 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 9 fell -1.1% y/y to 4,082,083 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report of +57 bcf for the week ended September 8 was bearish for nat-gas prices since it was above expectations of +50 bcf, although below the 5-year average for this time of year at +76 bcf. As of September 8, nat-gas inventories were up +15.7% y/y and were +6.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended September 15 rose by +8 to 121 rigs, rebounding from the prior week's 19-month low of 113 rigs. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

