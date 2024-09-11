Nat-gas Prices Climb on Warmer US Temps and Hurricane Francine

October Nymex natural gas (NGV24) on Wednesday closed up by +0.038 (+1.70%).

Oct nat-gas prices Wednesday rallied to a 2-1/2 week high and settled moderately higher. Nat-gas prices rose on forecasts for warmer US temperatures that will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Maxar Technologies said Wednesday that the 11-15 day forecast is trending warmer in the eastern third of the US.

Nat-gas also has support as Hurricane Francine has made landfall in Louisiana and could disrupt US nat-gas production and deliveries along the Gulf Coast, the source of about 5% of all US dry gas output, according to the EIA.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 99 bcf/day (-3.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 71.8 bcf/day (-1.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Wednesday were 11.7 bcf/day (-11.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decrease in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 7 fell -8.05% y/y to 82,941 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 7 rose +1.46% y/y to 4,141,562 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +48 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 30 rose +13 bcf, below expectations of +27 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +51 bcf. As of August 30, nat-gas inventories were up +6.3% y/y and were +10.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 93% full as of September 9, above the 5-year seasonal average of 87% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 6 fell by -1 rig to a 3-1/3 year low of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

