Nat-Gas Prices Climb as US Weather Forecasts Turn Hotter

July Nymex natural gas (NGN24) on Tuesday closed up by +0.121 (+4.34%).

July nat-gas prices Tuesday closed sharply higher. Updated weather forecasts Tuesday that called for hotter US temperatures fueled a rally in nat-gas prices. Maxar Technologies said Tuesday that forecasts have shifted hotter for parts of the eastern and southern US from June 28-July 2, which will boost nat-has demand from electricity providers to power increased air-conditioning usage.

The outlook for hot summer temperatures in the US is a bullish factor for nat-gas prices. Last Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said that "the vast majority of the lower 48 US states could see above-average temperatures for the next three months, and for a good portion of states, a hotter-than-normal summer is the most likely scenario."

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 98.5 bcf/day (-0.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 73.9 bcf/day (+12.6% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.5 bcf/day (-1.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended June 8 rose +10.89% y/y to 84,405 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending June 8 rose +1.02% y/y to 4,121,928 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 7 rose by +74 bcf, above expectations of +72 bcf but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +89 bcf. As of June 7, nat-gas inventories were up +12.9% y/y and were +23.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 73% full as of June 16, above the 5-year seasonal average of 63% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending June 14 was unchanged at a 2-3/4 year low of 98 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since climbing to a 4-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

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